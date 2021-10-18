'Hocus Pocus' star Vinessa Shaw would love to return for the Disney+ sequel

It's been months since Disney+ announced the sequel of the 1993 movie, 'Hocus Pocus', and now an original cast member is reacting to the news saying how she hadn't heard anything about the movie yet.



Actor Vinessa Shaw -who played Allison in the movie said she "would love" to return for the upcoming movie, in which Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are all set to reprise their roles as Sanderson sisters.

In an inteview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress said, "I haven't heard anything,"



"I know, it's so disappointing. I would love to do the sequel. It would be so much fun. I think there's just a different storyline with younger people, but why can't we all come back in some way?", she added.



Further, she speculated about Allison's future and said, "I feel like she and Max (Omri Katz) are still together but I think Allison’s from Salem and he always wants to be in California. I think they did some sort of compromise and maybe she's in Salem when the witches come back, you know, visiting her mom or something."

''In 'Hocus Pocus 2', three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world'', the plot synopsis reads.



'Hocus Pocus 2' is set to premiere in the fall of 2022.