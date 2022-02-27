'Saturday Night Live' pays soulful tribute to Ukrainian people

'Saturday Night Live' paid a solemn tribute to the people of Ukraine after the Russian invasion in the European country.



The first show after a month-long hiatus returned with host John Mulaney on Feb. 26, and instead of starting with a satirical sketch, the show chose to pay a powerful tribute to the country of Ukraine.

During the show, the cast members Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong introduced the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York.



A group of male and female singers, wearing embroidered traditional outfits, sang 'Prayer for Ukraine' in front of the live audience in studio 8H.

The sombre setting on the 'SNL' stage on Saturday, featured a cluster of candles that spelt out "Kyiv," the Ukrainian capital and bouquets of yellow flowers, evoking Ukraine’s national colours of yellow and blue.



After the song ended, McKinnon and Strong returned to the stage and started the night with the signature phrase, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night,”

Further, Mulaney, who joined the SNL's elite five-timers club of hosts, addressed his past drug use and a stint in rehab.



That list includes Steve Martin, Drew Barrymore, Tina Fey, Justin Timberlake, John Goodman, Scarlett Johansson and Melissa McCarthy.

"For many, many reasons, I'm grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year. It is wonderful to be in a place that's always emphasized sobriety and mental health," the comedian quipped.



"Since I last hosted, different things have happened," Mulaney continued.