Sam Rechner to play pivotal role in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical movie

Actor Sam Rechner has been roped in to play a key role in veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film.



According to Variety, the Australian actor joins the ensemble cast that includes Oscar-nominee Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Julia Butters and Gabriel LaBelle.



The untitled movie is said to be loosely based on Spielberg's childhood growing up in Arizona. The filmmaker co-wrote the script with Tony Kushner, who has previously worked with him on movies such as 'Munich' and 'Lincoln'.

Though the plot details are scarce at the moment, the film will reportedly focus on the main character as a young child and teen.



The protagonist will be living in Phoenix, Arizona, which is where Spielberg lived in the late 1950s and early 1960s. The film will also examine the character's relationship with his parents and be split across time periods.

Dano will be playing a version of Spielberg's father, Arnold, while Williams and Rogen, will play the Oscar-winning director's mother and uncle, respectively.



Each of the characters will have a unique voice separate from the real people who serve as the inspiration. The project will be Spielberg's follow-up film to his 'West Side Story' remake. He will produce the project with Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.