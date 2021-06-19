'Grand Army' cancelled at Netflix after one season

Netflix 'Grand Army' will not return with its second season.



As per Variety, the streaming giant has cancelled the show after premiering its season 1. The nine-episode first season debuted on Netflix last year in October.

The series was loosely based on Cappiello's 2013 work 'Slut: The Play' and follows the story of five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they take on a chaotic world and fight to succeed, survive, wild out, break free and seize the future.



The series starred Odessa A'zion, Maliq Johnson, Amir Bageria, Odley Jean, and Amalia Yoo. The show was created by Katie Cappiello, who also served as an executive producer along with Donen, Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Nicolette Donen, and Elizabeth Kling.



The first season of the teen drama is available on Netflix.