Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively donate $500k to homeless and trafficked youth in Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, the star couple are doing their best to spread happiness in this holiday season.



The actor's recently donated $500,000 to a Canada based initiative who are supporting the homeless, and a trafficked youth across the country.

“In an incredible act of kindness and philanthropy, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are donating $250,000 to Covenant House Vancouver and $250,000 to Covenant House Toronto to support homeless, at-risk, and trafficked youth across the nation,” Covenant House Vancouver tweeted.

''Ryan and Blake truly understand that young people who are facing homelessness deserve unconditional love and absolute respect. Their generous donation and compassionate support mean so much to Covenant House and we are truly grateful for their continued friendship,'' said Krista Thompson, CEO of Covenant House Vancouver.

Before this, the couple has donated $1 million dollars towards the coronavirus relief fund.



Meanwhile, Ryan is working on the third part of his hit franchise, 'Deadpool'.