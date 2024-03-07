Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just A Ken' performance will be the biggest in Oscar's history

Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just A Ken' performance is one of the high points of the Oscar Awards 2024. Gosling has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Barbie- a film that has widely been snubbed in some of the major categories at the Oscars this year. The hit song 'I'm Just A Ken' has been nominated in the Best Song category. News has it that the performance will be one of the biggest in the history of Academy Awards.



Ryan Gosling's performance at Oscars



Gosling's performance at the 96th Academy Awards will be a grand one. Sources state that the actor will be joined by 65 background dancers for his performance - making it the biggest in the history of the Oscars.



A report in Deadline claims this will be bigger than last year's 'Naatu Naatu' performance which also had multiple dancers on stage doing the signature step of the song with singers Kumar Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj performing live the hit song from RRR.



Speaking to Deadline, Raj Kapoor, one of the executive producers of the 96th Academy Award said Gosling's performance will be 'very big'. "There's a lot of fun to be had when you watch this number, but yeah, I think we're going big."