Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just A Ken' performance will be the biggest in Oscar's history
Ryan Gosling's 'I'm Just A Ken' performance is one of the high points of the Oscar Awards 2024. Gosling has been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance in Barbie- a film that has widely been snubbed in some of the major categories at the Oscars this year. The hit song 'I'm Just A Ken' has been nominated in the Best Song category. News has it that the performance will be one of the biggest in the history of Academy Awards.
Ryan Gosling's performance at Oscars
Gosling's performance at the 96th Academy Awards will be a grand one. Sources state that the actor will be joined by 65 background dancers for his performance - making it the biggest in the history of the Oscars.
A report in Deadline claims this will be bigger than last year's 'Naatu Naatu' performance which also had multiple dancers on stage doing the signature step of the song with singers Kumar Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj performing live the hit song from RRR.
Speaking to Deadline, Raj Kapoor, one of the executive producers of the 96th Academy Award said Gosling's performance will be 'very big'. "There's a lot of fun to be had when you watch this number, but yeah, I think we're going big."
“I’m Just Ken” is one of two Barbie tracks that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song. The other is 'What Was I Made For?' by Billie Eilish and Finneas, which won the Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media over 'I’m Just Ken' and fellow Barbie hit 'Dance the Night' by Dua Lipa. Billie Eilish will be performing at the ceremony as well.
More about Oscars 2024
The Oscar Awards will take place at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles on March 10. Jimmy Kimmel will take over the hosting duties. Zendaya, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicolas Cage, and Al Pacino have been announced as the first set of presenters for The Academy Awards. Joining them would be last year’s acting winners – Brendan Fraser from The Whale and Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Jamie Lee Curtis from the best picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once.