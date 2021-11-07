Regina King teams up with David E Kelley for a Netflix limited series

Regina King and David E. Kelley are coming together for a new project.



Golden Globe nominated director and David E. Kelley are teaming up to adapt the Tom Wolfe novel 'A Man in Full' as a Netflix limited series.

The project has received a straight-to-series order at the streamer, with Netflix ordering six one-hour episodes.

Bold statement! Kanye West pays tribute to Britney Spears' infamous head shave



Kelley will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Meanwhile, King will direct the first three episodes in addition to serving as an executive producer under her Royal Ties production banner.



The limited series will follow the story of Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker and as he faces sudden bankruptcy, and political and business interests collide when he defends his empire from those trying to capitalize on his fall from grace.

Jay-Z calls Dave Chappelle 'super brave' & 'super genius' amid Netflix trans controversy

“A passion project for me, no doubt,” said Kelley. “The opportunity to tackle Tom Wolfe’s brilliant and prescient novel, to have Regina helming — I could not be more excited.”



Reacting to the news, King said, “All I can say is when David E. Kelley calls, you just say yes. I know this partnership will produce something special.”