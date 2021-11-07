Jay-Z calls Dave Chappelle 'super brave' & 'super genius' amid Netflix trans controversy

Jay Z is defending his friend Dave Chappelle.



The singer recently shared his thoughts on Chappelle’s controversy. The comedian faced a major backlash for the transphobic comments he made during his new special, 'The Closer'.



During a Twitter Space promoting Netflix’s 'The Harder They Fall', Jay Z defended Chappelle and said, ''I think that Dave is super brave and super genius,''

Fired Netflix employees files labor charges against streamer following Dave Chappelle controversy



''If you spend time with him, he's brilliant and I think he pushed a lot of buttons.''



''I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation and you know sometimes it's going to be abrasive.'' Jay Z added.



Speaking in general, the father-of-three added: ''I don't want to answer for Dave Chappelle, so I'm not speaking specifically to his work - I think great art is divisive.''

Dave Chappelle is 'open' to a conversation with Netflix employees, comedian rep says



And then he added, ''Some people like it, some people hate it. When you making great art, you have to be fearless and you have to create something that you believe in. That's what it's about.''



“But I think that what happens with true art is it has to cause conversation,” Jay said. “And, you know, sometimes it’s gonna be abrasive and sometimes it’s gonna be off-putting to folks. But it opens up an opportunity to have a dialogue about, you know, whatever the issue is.”



This all started after Chappelle made several jokes during the show, that targeted the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people.