Presenting Ryan Gosling as Ken! First look of the actor from 'Barbie' revealed

Ryan Gosling turns blonde and plastic for Greta Gerwig's film 'Barbie'. The first look of his character Ken was unveiled on Wednesday and it has been flaunting beach blonde hair, six-pack abs and a tan. Dressed in a pale blue denim jacket and low-waist jeans, Gosling can be seen smiling in the image which has a very bright pink backdrop- typical of the Barbie doll's colour.



Gosling's picture was unveiled by the producer Warner Bros on its Twitter page. The film is set to release in theatres on July 21, 2023.

Earlier, the first look of Margot Robbie was unveiled who plays the titular character in the film. 'Barbie' world! Margot Robbie's first look unveiled, movie to release next year



Not much details are known of the film except for its star cast which also comprises of Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera among others. The shooting for the film is currently underway and no details about its plot have been revealed so far.



While speaking to Variety earlier this year, Simu Liu had called the movie 'wild' and 'incredibly unique.'



"I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy," he had said at that time.

Meanwhile, Gosling will be next seen in Netflix thriller 'The Gray Man' which has been helmed by the Russo Brothers and co-stars Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Dhanush and Rege-Jean Page.

