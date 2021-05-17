Paramount's 'Behind The Music' release date announced

Paramount announced that its iconic music documentary series 'Behind The Music' will premiere on July 29, 2021. The announcement was made recently.

The music series will exclusively stream on its streaming platform, Paramount+. 'Behind The Music' will look into the careers of different artists and explore the hardships they encounter.

The cast of the show will feature Jennifer Lopez, LL Cool J, Ricky Martin, Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes and Fat Joe.

