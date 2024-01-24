Oscar nominee America Ferrera says she is 'incredibly disappointed' at Academy's snub for Barbie

America Ferrera may have earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Barbie, but the star seems to have mixed feelings about it. Barbie director Greta Gerwig and lead star Margot Robbie have been royally snubbed by the Academy and have missed out on the nominations. America said she is grateful for her nomination but still 'incredibly disappointed' about others missing out.



Most had felt that Barbie would earn more Oscar nominations at this year's awards but it only earned 8 nominations - much less in comparison to Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer which led the list this year with 13 nominations.



America Ferrera on Barbie snub



She said, “I was incredibly disappointed that they weren’t nominated. Greta (Gerwig) has done just about everything that a director could do to deserve it. Creating this world, and taking something that didn’t have inherent value to most people and making it a global phenomenon. It feels disappointing to not see her on that list.”



America also praised Margot Robbie and said, “What Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable. One of the things about Margot as an actress is how easy she makes everything look. And perhaps people got fooled into thinking that the work seems easy, but Margot is a magician as an actress in front of the screen, and it was one of the honours of my career to get to witness her pull off the amazing performance she did. She brings so much heart and humour and depth and joy and fun to the character. In my book, she’s a master.”



“I feel it so deeply and am so grateful for their love and support and in this moment. It’s been a long Barbie journey,” she had added for her nod.