Nick Cannon is taking a ‘break’ from having kids after welcoming fourth child in less than a year

Nick Cannon‘s love life and his children have always gained everyone interest lately after he welcomed his seventh child recently.



Now, Cannon has revealed he will be 'taking a break from having children after his therapist recommended celibacy.



Cannon had fathered four children in less than 12 months. The actor recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about recently welcoming new babies to his family and revealed how his therapist suggested celibacy.

"I'm not sitting out here planning it. My therapist says I should be celibate," Cannon, 40, told, "Okay, give me a break bus. I'm [gonna] take a break from having kids."



Cannon continued, "I come from a big family, I have several siblings, [and] being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I've experienced such a wide range of upbringing that I have such a love and passion for kids and family. I want a big family too. The Lord has blessed me with what I asked. Ask and you shall receive."

Cannon welcomed his seventh child, a boy with girlfriend Alyssa Scott. The little boy was born on June 23 and is called Zen.



The boy is Cannon's fourth child in less than a year. Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. He had a daughter with Brittany Bell in December last year, with whom he also shares a 4-year-old son.



Cannot was previously married to singer Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 and the two share 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.