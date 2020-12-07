More sequels of 'The Godfather' may happen, says director Francis Ford Coppola

Paramount Pictures is all set to release a new edit and restoration of 'The Godfather Part III' in the movie theatres, under the official title of ''Mario Puzo's The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone.'' Now the legendary director Francis Ford Coppola has hinted us for the more Godfather sequels.



In an interview, Francis said, ''There may well be a Godfather IV and V and VI. I don’t own The Godfather, '' The director's re-edited movie will release on December 8.

While the Paramount responded to the Francis statement and said: ''While there are no imminent plans for another film in the ‘Godfather’ saga, given the enduring power of its legacy it remains a possibility if the right story emerges.''



The new edit of the movie have rearranged some scenes, changed some shots, and improved the music.

In the trailer, Coppola said, ''Because of Paramount Pictures’ kindness in allowing me to revisit this project, I have re-edited it, and I have given it what really isn’t a new title, but rather the original title,'' he said. ''There is now a new beginning and a new ending''.



'The Godfather Part III' was originally released in 1990 and was considered to be the worst movie in the mafia franchise. The movie starred Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Andy Garcia, Talia Shire, and Sofia Coppola. Although, 'The Godfather Part II' was huge hit had received seven Oscar nominations.