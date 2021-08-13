Michael Keaton on playing Batman after 30 years in 'The Flash': It was shockingly normal

Michael Keaton recently rejoined the superhero movie brigade and will reprise the role of the iconic DC superhero for the first time since 1992’s 'Batman Returns'. The actor is all set to feature in the Ezra Miller starrer movie 'The Flash' -- which has multiple Batmans.



The actor recently opened up about his role as a Cape Crusader and revealed how it was like wearing the Cape again nearly after 30 years.

In an interview with the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes, Keaton said he felt shockingly normal, “It was shockingly normal. It was weird. Like I went ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right.’ But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories (start to come back).”



The film, which began production in England early this year will see Affleck, play one version of Batman, while Michael Keaton will reprise his role of the vigilante. Meanwhile, recently many fans posted numerous pictures and videos featuring Batman and his Batcycle from the set.



The upcoming movie will be introducing fans to the "idea of the multiverse, one of the core concepts underpinning DC Comics," and will allow "several different versions of the same characters to simultaneously exist and, occasionally, interact."



'The Flash' is slated to be released on November 4, 2022.