Michael B. Jordan to make his directorial debut with 'Creed III'

Michael B. Jorden will now be taking the directors chair.



The actor will make his directorial debut with 'Creed III', studio MGM has confirmed. Jorden will be doing triple duty as star, producer and director.



In the movie, Jordan will play a boxing champion Adonis Creed, the son of world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed from the original Rocky movies. He will be joined by returning 'Creed' and 'Creed II' stars Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad.



The screenplay to be written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin, based on an outline by Ryan Coogler, director of the first two 'Creed' movies.

All we know so far about Lady Gaga and Adam Driver's film on the Gucci family



“Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right. ‘Creed III’ is that moment — a time in my life where I’ve grown more sure of who I am, holding agency in my own story, maturing personally, growing professionally, and learning from the greats like Ryan Coogler, most recently Denzel Washington, and other top tier directors I respect. All of which sets the table for this moment,” Jordan said in a statement.

The Weeknd to Selena Gomez: The royal snubs at 2021 Grammys



He continued: “This franchise and in particular, the themes of ‘Creed III’ are deeply personal to me. I look forward to sharing the next chapter of Adonis Creed’s story with the awesome responsibility of being its director and namesake.”



'Creed III' is scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov. 23, 2022.