Michael B. Jordan reveals 'Star Wars' audition was his 'worst audition to date'

Over the years, Michael B Jordan has impressed us with his stellar performance in different movies, and now Jordan is talking about his audition for Star Wars.



During an appearance on the Just for Variety podcast this week, the star recalled his auditioning for 2015′s 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and described it as one of his worst audition.

This Aamir Khan's film is 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn's favourite

During the conversation, Jordan said, ''I think that was probably my worst audition to date". The actor was auditioning for the role of Finn, which eventually went to John Boyega.



"I think it was I couldn't wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you're reading for these high-level projects, there's never really any specificity in the sides," Jordan said.



He continued: "Everything's like super vague, everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn't connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure."



Apart from Jordan, another star who talked about his 'Star Wars' audition was 'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland and by recalling he said he couldn't stop laughing during his own audition for 'The Force Awakens, which was also for the role of Finn.

Owen Wilson to star in 'Secret Headquarters'



''I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone," Holland said. "So I was doing all of this, like, 'We gotta get back to the ship!' And she was going, 'Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.' I just couldn't stop laughing. I found it so funny." "I obviously didn't get the part. That wasn't my best moment." Holland said