Mark Ruffalo to star alongside Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos' 'Poor Things'

Mark Ruffalo is set to star alongside Emma Watson in Yorgos Lanthimos' upcoming adaptation of 'Poor Things'. The movie also stars actor Willem Dafoe.



The film that is set up at Searchlight and Film4 is an adaptation of the novel by the same name by Alasdair Grey. Lanthimos will direct and produce the film with 'The Favourite' Tony McNamara writing the script.

As per the Variety, 'Poor Things' is a Frankenstein-esque tale set in the Victorian era, described as a story of “love, discovery and scientific daring,” focusing on a young woman named Belle Baxter (Stone) brought back to life by an eccentric but brilliant scientist.



The movie is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe's Element Pictures, Film4, Emma Stone through her Fruit Tree banner and Yorgos Lanthimos are also producing.

Most recently, Ruffalo starred in the HBO series 'I Know This Much Is True' for which he won an Emmy and Screen Actors Guild Award. Meanwhile, Watson will be next seen in Disney's 'Cruella'.