Margot Robbie says her female-led 'Pirate' movie will have 'lots of girl power'

Margot Robbie who is all set to take forward the new female-led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie for Disney, recently revealed that the new movie will introduce a ''lot of girl power'' to the world.



In an interview, Margot said, '' A lot of girl power it’s too early to talk about it. I love [Hodson], obviously, ''she continued.



''I'm not a producer on ‘Pirates’, so I’ll sit back and kind of wait for the process,'' added Robbie. ''We're really, really excited at the prospect of adding obviously a very key female element to that world.''



The movie will penned down by Christina Hodson-who also wrote the script for Robbie’s 'Birds of Prey'.

As per the reports, ''the new movie won’t be 'a spinoff' but a wholly original story with new characters under the Pirates moniker''.



Before Margot, Johny Depp’s played the role of Captain Jack Sparrow ever since the series began in 2003 and he has been nominated for an Oscar, a BAFTA and two Golden Globes for playing the swashbuckler.

In pics: Thanksgiving Day: Best episodes from your favourite shows that you can watch on turkey day



Margot is best known for her roles in a movie like 'The Wolf of Wall Street,' 'Suicide Squad' and 'I, Tonya.'