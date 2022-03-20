'Loki' star Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are engaged

Marvel star Tom Hiddleston and actress Zawe Ashton are engaged!



Hiddleston and his partner, the actress Ashton took a step forward in their relationship after three years of dating.



The couple first sparked the engagement rumours while attending this weekend's British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), where Ashton was spotted wearing a big diamond ring.



Well, it turns out, the rumours are true, as per the reports the couple will soon tie the knot.



No additional details about their nuptials have not been released at this time.



The pair first met when they starred together in the play 'Betrayal' on Broadway in 2019. In the play, Hiddleston starred as Robert, a man whose wife Emma (played by Ashton) is having an affair with his best friend, Jerry.



Hiddleston, who famously dated Taylor Swift, previously revealed that he prefers to keep his romantic relationships separate.



"I love what I do, and I dedicate myself with an absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don't conflict the two. My work is in the public sphere and I have a private life. And those two things are separate,'' he said back then.



Hiddleston is best-known for playing anti-hero Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he reprised his role as Marvel's God of Mischief for Disney+'s 'Loki', while Ashton is joining the MCU world with a role in the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, which will release in theatres February 2023.