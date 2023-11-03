LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Lisa Marie Presley had slammed Priscilla as 'vengeful and 'contemptuous': Reports

New DelhiEdited By: Kshitij Mohan RawatUpdated: Nov 03, 2023, 08:28 AM IST

Lisa also drew a sharp contrast between Priscilla and Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, has raised significant objections to the portrayal of her father in Sofia Coppola's recent biopic, Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's memoir. 

Sofia Coppola's recent biopic, Priscilla, based on Priscilla Presley's 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, has stirred up controversy, notably due to late Lisa Marie Presley's critique of the script. In a series of emails obtained by Variety, Lisa, daughter of Elvis Presley, who passed away in January, believed that the script painted Elvis as a "predator" and described it as "shockingly vengeful and contemptuous." Lisa's critique went beyond artistic differences; it stemmed from her concerns about how the film might impact her mother's relationship with Elvis's legacy, as Priscilla Presley is an executive producer on the project.

Lisa also drew a sharp contrast between Priscilla and Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis. She regarded the latter as a more positive portrayal of her father, referring to it as "a break from suffering and a ray of light." This comparison highlighted her perplexity regarding the negative depiction of Elvis in Priscilla.

trending now

Lisa expressed concern for her family's well-being, particularly her two daughters. She revealed that she had to explain to one of her children that they would have to endure another challenge, with a movie attempting to tarnish their grandfather's reputation. She emphasised her worries about the emotional toll this situation might have on her family, given the adversities they had already faced.

Priscilla Presley, the biopic's subject, took a different stance, praising Sofia Coppola's work and research while acknowledging the challenges of watching a film about her life and love. She expressed her love for the film and appreciated the effort invested by the director.

author

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

RELATED

Shogun trailer: An epic journey through 17th-century reveals clash of cultures

WATCH | Apes and humans clash once more in Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes trailer

Suspect in rapper Tupac Shakur's killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas court