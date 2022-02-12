Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reveal surprising name of their baby boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are revealing the name of their baby boy!



The makeup mogul who gave birth to her second child on February 2, took to her Instagram stories on Friday and shared the name of her and Travis Scott`s newborn son--'Wolf Webster'.



Taking to her Instagram stories, Jenner simply wrote “Wolf Webster” with a heart emoji on a black background.



Earlier, the 24-year-old shared a black and white photo of 4-year-old daughter Stormi's hand holding the hand of her little sibling.





In her caption, she simply wrote the baby's birth date, "2/2/22," along with a blue heart emoji, hinting that she had welcomed a son. She also tagged Travis Scott, who commented on the post with a series of brown heart emojis and one blue, confirming that they had welcomed a son.



The baby was born on, February 2 – the day after their first child Stormi‘s birthday, which is February 1.



Last year, Kylie announced that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott. The couple also has a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Kylie and Travis have been dating on and off since 2017.

