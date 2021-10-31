Kris Jenner was nervous about Kim Kardashian's 'Saturday Night Live' gig

Kim Kardashian made her SNL debut on October 9 and weeks after, Kris Jenner is opening up about Kim hosting gig.



Kris recently appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and revealed why she was nervous for her daughter to host the iconic sketch series.

"My daughter, I love her so much, but she was on Dancing With the Stars and couldn't put two steps together," Jenner said. Kris made a reference to Kim's Dancing With the Stars in the 2008 run, during which she was the third contestant to be eliminated.

"Now she's on another really major show, and I was a bit nervous, thinking, 'Please, let's go back to dancing.' She's not a comedian." She added.

Further, Kris revealed that she even consulted her family about her jokes before she took to the stage.



"The things that she said, the jokes she told, were so obviously silly to us as a family that it was just worth mentioning and making fun of. We don't take ourselves too seriously. We know how to be in on the joke and have a good time. She ran every joke by every single one of us,'' she said.

Kim made her much-awaited debut as a host at the 47th season of 'Saturday Night Live' with a hilarious monologue. Kim K addressed her and the Jenner-Kardashian families' controversies and even roasted those close to her.