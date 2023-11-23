Killers of the Flower Moon to receive Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at Gotham Awards

Martin Scorsese’s latest film Killers of the Flower Moon will receive the honours of becoming Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute at the 2023 Gotham Awards. The 33rd annual Gotham Awards ceremony will take place at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

For the unversed, The Historical Icon and Creator Tribute recognises historical moments and honours the filmmaker and cast who brought the story to life authentically. The lead actress Lily Gladstone and the rest of the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon will receive the tribute at the Gotham Awards Ceremony. Among others who attend the ceremony will be Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

In a statement, Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute said, “Authentically and carefully crafted by one of our greatest filmmakers with respect and integrity, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a powerful examination of the history of violence bestowed upon the Osage Nation. At the centre of the brilliant writing, impeccable set design, and extraordinary cast, Lily Gladstone delivers a tour de force as Mollie Kyle. We’re thrilled to honour Lily with the film’s cast members during the ceremony.”