Kevin Bacon roped in for villain's role in reboot of 1980s cult 'Toxic Avenger'

Kevin Bacon is all set to star in the reboot of 1980s cult property 'Toxic Avenger'. Bacon will reportedly essay the role of villain in the movie.



Kevin joins previously announced cast members Peter Dinklage, Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige.



Macon Blair will write and direct the project which will be a contemporary reimagining that will subvert the superhero genre as makers did for ‘Deadpool’.

As per THR, Blair has penned the story of a struggling everyman who, when pushed into a vat of toxic waste, is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends, and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.



Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz, director of the original Toxic Avenger will produce the new outing.



Early this year, Toxic Avenger's original co-director Kaufman commented on Macon's script, "it’s better than the original. Macon Blair knows Troma better than I do. He’s seen everything. He’s seen the cartoon, he’s seen the Halloween special... And he loves our movies like Troma’s War and Terror Firmer... He knows the Troma sense of humor, the combination of slapstick and satire with the environmental theme."



The original film centered on a man named Melvin, who becomes disfigured after falling into a vat of toxic waste, and goes on to fight bad guys under the superhero name Toxie.'Toxic Avenger' went on to become a big hit of the time