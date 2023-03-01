Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola engaged after 3 years of dating: Reports

Ladies, Jon Hamm is officially off the market. The Mad Men star is reportedly engaged to actress Anna Osceola. The duo has been in a relationship for the last three years. The two acted together in Confess, Fletch, and Mad Men, where they initially were introduced. Mad Men's final season aired in 2015.



Even though Hamm, 51, and Osceola, 34, were seen together just once in 2017, they didn't start dating until the beginning of 2020, when they were frequently spotted out together. The discreetly in-love couple, who both avoid social media, were seen playing tennis together in May last year.

They were also spotted spending a day at the beach in Santa Barbara, California in September. Although they have kept their relationship fairly quiet, the couple was seen engaging in intense PDA while on vacation in Italy in September 2021.



In March 2022, the stars of Top Gun: Maverick and Law & Order True Crime, respectively, stepped out for an Awards watching party as a couple.

Previously, from 1997 through 2015, Hamm was in a long-term relationship with actress and screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt. In a joint statement, the ex-couple stated that they will "continue to be supportive of each other in every way possible moving forward."