Johnny Depp opens up about Amber Heard defamation trial for the first time through music

Johnny Depp has maintained silence over the verdict of Amber Heard Defamation case so far. But reports suggest that the actor has spoken his mind about the multi-million dollar defamation trial through music. Depp will reportedly release a catalog of songs on Friday with British guitarist Jeff Black which will throw light on the defamation lawsuit.

Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages after a jury declared Heard defamed Depp on nearly all counts amid allegations of domestic violence and sexual assault. Heard lost the defamation case. Heard was awarded $2 million in her countersuit as jurors found that Depp defamed her through his attorney.



Now, reports suggest Depp and Beck's album titled '18' will be unveiled on Friday. Depp has written two among the 13 ballads in the albums.

Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow after Disney offers $301 million deal?

Some of the lyrics has been leaked to The Sunday Times. One line has Depp singing, "I think you've said enough for one motherf---king night."



On the track 'Sad Motherf---kin' Parade," Depp sings, "You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch … If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand."



The album has, reportedly, been in the works for the past 3 years and includes covers of Motown musicians, in addition to songs from the Beach Boys, John Lennon and Velvet Underground.



"When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity," Beck said. "We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too."



"This is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr" is one of Depp’s original songs, and also the opening track on the album."I was blown away by it," Beck said.

Johnny Depp's birthday: Some lesser-known facts about the star - Elizabeth's cousin, college dropout & more



Depp and Beck have been touring across Europe, performing at various concerts since the trial ended in early June. The actor is not talking of the trail anymore and just "wants his career back."