Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck indulge in PDA while working out together in Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted kissing at a gym in Miami.



They may not have openly admitted to their relationship yet but Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are ensuring the world knows that two are now together.

Days after they were first spotted spending time in Miami, the two were seen sharing a kiss as they performed their workout routine.



Popularly know as 'Bennifer' by fans during their engagement that was subsequently broken off over a decade ago, the two recently took their travels to Miami, Florida where an onlooker spotted them working out together at a gym.



According to a source, the 51-year-old actor and Affleck weren`t hiding their rumoured romance as one person spotted them sharing "a kiss between sets."



The singer and the actor were reportedly spotted at Anatomy Fitness in Miami.



"They went to do their workouts with separate trainers, but we`re not trying to hide their relationship by any means," the insider shared with an entertainment portal.



While the two were each working on their fitness, they were spotted "hugging" and "being playful together." The source added that it was "clear to everyone that they have intense chemistry and were having fun together."



"They were having a good time," the source added." Jennifer works out every day and it`s part of her routine and it seemed like Ben really wanted to be there too with her," stated the source. The eyewitness concluded that the two appear to be in the "honeymoon phase."



JLo and Affleck`s alleged rekindled romance has been the talk of Hollywood, with fans and stars weighing in with an immense amount of support for the couple to become official once again.



The `Shakespeare in Love` star was also reportedly spotted donning a unique watch that the `Hustlers` star gifted him back in 2002.

Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 but split in 2004. They co-starred in the films `Jersey Girl` and `Gigli` together. JLo recently ended her engagement to former MLB star Alex Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Affleck split with actress Ana de Armas in January.



Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares three children, 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.