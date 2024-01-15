Jason Statham starrer The Beekeeper to release in India on January 19
Makers tease that the film The Beekeeper packs lots of action to thrill audiences
With barely days left for the theatrical release of The Beekeeper in India, makers want Indian fans of action flicks to anticipate lots of fun in the theatres with the Jason Statham film. The Beekeeper keeps its promise to release on January 19 in India after wowing audiences in the North American markets.
Per makers, the movie will be a pulse-pounding, edge-of-your-seat adventure that showcases Jason’s mastery of the action genre. Known as a modern action icon, Jason Statham brings his signature intensity and charisma to The Beekeeper' a film shrouded in mystery and intrigue.
Directed by David Ayer, The Beekeeper stars Jason Statham as a man seeking revenge for his friend's death after falling prey to a phishing scam.
As for its worldwide collection, the film is currently standing its ground amid stiff competition from the new Mean Girls musical film. As per numbers reported by Deadline, The Beekeeper release has taken No. 1 at the global box office on its opening weekend with a worldwide gross of $37.1 million, including $20.4 million from international markets. Mean Girls musical is a hit at the box office