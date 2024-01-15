Jason Statham starrer The Beekeeper to release in India on January 19

With barely days left for the theatrical release of The Beekeeper in India, makers want Indian fans of action flicks to anticipate lots of fun in the theatres with the Jason Statham film. The Beekeeper keeps its promise to release on January 19 in India after wowing audiences in the North American markets.

Per makers, the movie will be a pulse-pounding, edge-of-your-seat adventure that showcases Jason’s mastery of the action genre. Known as a modern action icon, Jason Statham brings his signature intensity and charisma to The Beekeeper' a film shrouded in mystery and intrigue.

Directed by David Ayer, The Beekeeper stars Jason Statham as a man seeking revenge for his friend's death after falling prey to a phishing scam.