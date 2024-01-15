Mean Girls musical is a hit at the box office

Ever since Oppenheimer and Barbie welcomed back movie watchers to the theatres last year, there has been good news at the worldwide box office for most films that have released theatrically. The latest is Paramount’s Mean Girls musical which ruled over the competition with $28 million opening at the domestic box office and $32 million over the holiday weekend.

The Plastics are winning over movie watchers and theatre owners can’t stop smiling over this. The film initially cost just $36 million and was pegged to release on Paramount+ but good reviews led makers to try their luck with a theatrical release.

In worldwide numbers, the Mean Girls has collected $6.5 million from 16 territories. The film if yet to release in countries like the UK and New Zealand in addition to some others.