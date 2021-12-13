'James Bond' star Naomie Harris reveals a 'huge star' had groped her during an audition

British actress Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the James Bond franchise has opened up about her #MeToo story. The actress recently revealed that a 'huge, huge star' groped her years back during an audition.

Harris did not reveal the name of the actor but added that she was left aghast when nobody in the audition room said anything to the man.

The actor put his hand up her skirt during the read-through, "What was so shocking about it was the casting director was there and the director, and of course no one said anything because he was - he is - such a huge star. That was my only #MeToo incident, so I felt very lucky given how rife that behaviour was," Naomie told the Mail recently in an interview.

The Oscar-nominated actress though added that there has been a change in the undercurrents since then as she said, "Now things have definitely changed. I was on a project where there was a #MeToo incident and there was no hesitation, (the perpetrator) was immediately removed," she said.



Harris had earned an Oscar nomination for 'Moonlight' in 2017 and was recently seen in 'No Time To Die' and 'Venom: Let There be Carnage'.

