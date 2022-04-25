Idris Elba to star in and executive produce Apple TV+ thriller 'Hijack'

Hollywood star Idris Elba will next star in and executive produce a thriller titled ‘Hijack’ for Apple TV+. The limited series is as the name suggests set aboard a hijacked aeroplane.

The series is written by George Kay and Jim Field Smith is attached to direct.

‘Hijack’ will be told in real time as a hijacked flight makes a seven-hour journey toward London and authorities on the ground search for answers. Elba will play Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who tries to step up and use all his guile to save the lives of the passengers. His high-risk strategy, however, could prove his undoing. Why is social media in favour of Johnny Depp in the Amber Heard defamation case?

Idris Elba, George Kay and Jim Field Smith will executive produce with Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta of 60Forty and Kris Thykier.