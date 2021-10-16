Howie Mandel reveals he collapsed due to dehydration after colonoscopy

Howie Mandel is sharing his words on his recent health scare, following many reports that he fainted at a Los Angeles Starbucks.



The 'America’s Got Talent' judge on his podcast Howie Mandel Does Stuff discussed the collapsing episode which led him to be briefly hospitalized. His daughter Jackelyn Shultz (who was co-hosting), began saying she was “concerned” and asked her father to explain what happened.



During his chat, he explained that he fainted due to dehydration after undergoing the medical procedure.

Also read: Britney Spears says she's 'afraid' of her post-conservatorship life: ‘I’ll make a mistake’



''I was dehydrated. I had a colonoscopy a few days ago,'' he told daughter Jackelyn.



“Well, first of all, what has this world come to where you can’t pass out in a Starbucks privately anymore.” He then continued, “The thing is that I was dehydrated. I had a colonoscopy a few days ago.”



“You take a drink and you empty out,” he said, before jokingly adding, “I had consensual diarrhea the entire night. Most people don’t ask for it. I took something that gives you consensual diarrhea and then I was dehydrated.” He added.

Also read: Singer Pink honours late father in an emotional birthday post

As per TMZ, after he was taken to the local hospital, he reportedly underwent tests for suspected low blood sugar and was sent home to rest later in the day.



"And from the moment I woke up from the colonoscopy I went and did... I worked," he explained, further.



Admitting, he said, he will start drinking water and added, ''All I kind of lived on was coffee and caffeine, which also exacerbates dehydration, I was told," Mandel said. "I don't drink water; I'm going to start drinking water. I'm going to moisturize and hydrate from now on."