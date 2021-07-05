Here's why Will Smith almost lost his 'Independence Day' role

'Independence Day' is one of the highest-grossing movies of the 1990s, and made Will Smith an absolute A-list megastar. But would you believe that the makers were not sure about Will's casting in the movie?



Will Smith played a role of a fighter pilot Steven Hiller in the movie, which become a worldwide hit and raked in big numbers following its debut on July 4 weekend in 1996. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Roland Emmerich and writer/producer Dean Devlin recalled the moment when the studio wasn't keen on having Smith lead the film, despite his music career and 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' TV series.

In an interview, Emmerich told what the studio said back then, ''No, we don't like Will Smith. He's unproven. He doesn't work in international [markets].''

And what is more disappointing was the reason for not casting him and that was due to the colour of his skin.



"They said, 'You cast a Black guy in this part, you're going to kill foreign [box office],'" Devlin added. "Our argument was, 'Well, the movie is about space aliens. It's going to do fine foreign.' It was a big war, and Roland really stood up for [Smith] — and we ultimately won that war."



The movie is now considered a significant turning point in the history of the Hollywood blockbuster.

However, the pair did manage to get Smith in the role. Explaining it Emmerich said, "It was pretty shortly before the shoot and we still hadn't locked in Will and Jeff. I put my foot down: 'Universal people are calling every day, so give me these two actors or I move over there'. "I don't think it would have been a possibility [to change studios], but it was a great threat."

The movie focuses on disparate groups of people who converge in the Nevada desert in the aftermath of a worldwide attack by an extraterrestrial race of unknown origin. With the other people of the world, they launch an all-out counterattack on July 4—Independence Day in the United States.



The movie grossed over $817.4 million at the global box office and is now regarded as one of the best sci-fi action movies of all time.