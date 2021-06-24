Harrison Ford injures shoulder on set of new 'Indiana Jones' movie

Actor Harrison Ford injured his shoulder while rehearsing for a fight scene for a new 'Indiana Jones' movie, Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday.



Production of the fifth "Indiana Jones" film will continue while "the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated" for the 78-year-old actor, Disney said in a statement. "The filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks," the statement said.

The movie`s release date has been postponed several times. Disney currently plans for it to debut in July 2022. Production started earlier this month in London.



Ford first played the character, a fedora-wearing archaeologist and adventurer, in 1981 in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark'. Three other movies followed in 1984, 1989 and 2008.



The new instalment co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. In 2014, Ford broke his leg while filming "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" when a hydraulic door on the Millennium Falcon spaceship fell on him.