Britney Spears asks court to end conservatorship: 'I just want my life back'

"I just want my life back," said an emotional Britney Spears to a Los Angeles judge as she appeared in a hearing for her controversial conservatorship battle. The singer demanded an end to the 13-year long arrangement as she appeared for the first time for a hearing at the Los Angeles Superior Court. on Wednesday. The pop star appealed remotely.

Britney made her first public statements about the court-approved legal arrangement first put in place in 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown. The arrangement made her father Jamie Spears as her and her estate's conservator, which literally made him take control of her life for all these years.



In an emotional statement, Spears, 39, said she believed the conservatorship was abusive. "I just want my life back," she said. "I’m not here to be anyone’s slave."



"I`m traumatized. I`m not happy, I can`t sleep," she said, "I`m so angry and I cry every day," she added.



Spears appealed for the conservatorship to be ended. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive."



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny said she would need a formal petition submitted to the court asking for the conservatorship to be terminated before she could take any action.



Penny praised Spears for speaking out. "I know it took a lot of courage," Penny said. "I just want to commend you again for really stepping forward and stepping out to have your thoughts heard, not only by myself but by everybody who has been involved in this case."

Before Wednesday, Britney has spoken once directly to the judge back in May 2019 but the proceedings were behind closed doors and her testimony was sealed. On Wednesday, Britney said she wanted people to hear what she had to say. After all she owed it to her fans who have in the past two years rallied for her and started the the #FreeBritney movement.



The former teen phenomenon said she wanted to get married again and have a baby. But she said she has a contraceptive device that she wants removed, but is not allowed to go to the doctor "because they don’t want me to have children."



Spears has two children with her former husband Kevin Federline. Federline has custody of the children.



Outside the courthouse, several dozen fans, many of them dressed in pink and holding 'Free Britney' placards, rallied in support of their campaign to have the conservatorship ended.



In 2020, Spears began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her secluded villa outside Los Angeles. Jamie Spears also is a joint conservator of the singer`s finances.



Jamie Spears said in a statement read out by his attorney on Wednesday that he was “sorry to see his daughter suffer and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

The court had ordered for conservatorship in 2008 after the singer went through series of mental breakdown. Initially Jamie had demanded for temporary conservatorship for his daughter owing to her health but later that year the arrangement was made permanent by the court.



Despite the conservatorship, Spears made a comeback in late 2009 and performed, released albums and went on world tours solidly until late 2018, when she canceled a string of dates. She has not performed since late 2018.



Details of her mental health issues have never been disclosed but Spears said on Wednesday that doctors had put her on Lithium and that she "felt drunk."