Halsey slams Grammy 2021 nominations: 'It’s all about knowing the right people'

The Grammy has been heavily criticised ever since the nominations of 2021 awards are announced. A number of stars have openly called out the musical academy.



Apart from The Weeknd, Halsey is also one of the artists who was snubbed despite having commercially successful new studio albums. Grammys 2021: Check out the complete list of nominees here



Halsey took to her Instagram stories to address the situation, ''I've been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,''. Check out the more snubs at 2021 Grammys here

''The Grammys are an elusive process,'' Halsey wrote. ''It can often be about behind the scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as 'not-bribes'.''

She continued, “And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising. Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture.''

By pointing out The Weeknd's snub, she wrote, ''@theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too. Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I can’t care anymore,'' Halsey concluded. ''While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognized this year, I am hoping for more transparency and reform. But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.''



This year Grammy nominations surprised everyone with some notable snubs. Before Halsey, The Weeknd accused the Grammys of being ''corrupt'' and Elton John and Drake came to his defence.