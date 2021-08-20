'Grace and Frankie' star, Peter Gallagher, joins 'Grey's Anatomy' season 18

'Grace and Frankie' star Peter Gallagher is all set to make his presence felt on screen (yet again!) in the 18th season of medical drama, 'Grey's Anatomy', reports a news outlet.



According to the report, Gallagher will be playing Dr. Alan Hamilton, an old friend of Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) late mother, Ellis (Kate Burton). He is believed to have a crucial role in this seaosn and may end up becoming a regular cast member, depending on how his character arc plays out.



The announcement confirms that the new season of ABC’s longest-running drama series, directed by Krista Vernoff, will delve deeper into the past of Meredith’s mother.



Before Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, which was cancelled at NBC, Gallagher starred on Netflix’s 'Grace and Frankie' and NBC’s 'Law & Order: SVU'. The actor is renowned for his work on projects like 'The O.C.', 'The Good Wife', 'American Beauty' and Steven Soderbergh's 'Sex, Lies, and Videotape'.



Season 18 of 'Grey’s Anatomy' is all set to premiere on September 30, while Gallagher's debut is scheduled for the season premiere.