Golden Globes new home! The awards show to telecast on CBS in 2024

The Golden Globes 2024 has found a new home. The 81st edition of the Golden Globe Awards will premiere live on CBS after years of scandals that ended its long-term deal with NBC following the 2023 broadcast. On Friday, the organisation announced that the 2024 edition of the award ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ as part of the new deal between the channel and the award organization. The awards will be telecast on Sunday (Jan. 7), after the NFL match.

"We're so proud to bring the Golden Globes to CBS to celebrate 81 years of awards show history," said Jay Penske, CEO, chairman and founder of Penske Media and owner of Dick Clark Productions. "CBS has demonstrated an impressive 30-year commitment to the Grammys and been instrumental to their long-term success. In CBS, we found an ideal partner who understands the value of live entertainment programming and whose multiplatform distribution model is reflective of how global audiences choose to consume content today."

However, more details about the new agreement have not been disclosed.



The film and television awards have long been considered one of the most prestigious award shows. In recent years, the award show has faced a lot of backlash over the diversity problem. In 2021, a report revealed many scandalous things about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which made up the contest's jury. Among many, the one revelation that made most of the headlines was that the group didn't have a single black member at the time.



Following the big revelation, many of Hollywood's elite, studios, and others boycotted the award ceremony. The 2022 award can be cancelled, however, the awards returned to NBC in 2023 on a one-year basis.



Earlier this year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the Golden Globes, was dissolved. Eldridge Industries, owned by billionaire investor Todd Boehly, and Dick Clark Productions have purchased the HFPA's Golden Globe assets and will manage the awards in the future.



The nominations for next year's Golden Globes are set to be revealed on December 11.