Golden Globes creates history as it nominates three women in best director category 

On Wednesday, three filmmakers- Regina King, Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell- created history as they bagged nominations in the best director category at the Golden Globes awrads. This is the first time that more than one woman has been shortlisted in this category in the same, year.



All three are up for the prize, which had only previously nominated five women in the Golden Globes' 77-year history. Here's the full nominations list.



King has been nominated for 'One Night In Miami', while Chloé Zhao's work for 'Nomadland'got her nod in the same category. Emerald Fennell clenched a nomination for 'Promising Young Woman'.



The other best director nominees this year are David Fincher (for 'Mank') and Aaron Sorkin (for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7').



The three women join a prestigious list of fellow female nominees in the category. Barbara Streisand, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay and Kathryn Bigelow have also been nominated in this category in the past. Streisand has been the only woman to win in this category for 1983 film 'Yentl'

King is also now the second Black woman to be nominated in the category.

Zhao, meanwhile, is the first woman of Asian descent to be nominated in the category.



The Golden Globes will also have two female hosts this year- not for the first time though. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will be hosting the show on February 28 from two different coasts