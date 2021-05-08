Glenn Close talks about her 8 Oscar nods without a single win: 'I am not a loser'

At this year's Oscars, Glenn Close become the highlight of the night after her 'Da Butt' moment went viral. The Academy nominated actor is now talking about her nominations without any wins.



The eight-time nominee, this year competed for her fourth-best supporting actress award, which 'Minari' star Youn Yuh-Jung took. Addressing the articles that talked about her loss after the ceremony, Close told The Associated Press that she didn’t see the article or any tweet, but she quickly responded with: “First of all, I don’t think I’m a loser.”

“Who in that category is a loser? You’re there, you’re five people honoured for the work that you’ve done by your peers. What’s better than that?,” she said. “And I honestly feel that the press likes to have winners and losers. And then they say, ‘Who is the worst dressed?’ And, you know, ‘Who made the worst speech?’ Forget it. It’s not what it’s about.”



After the Academy ceremony, the Los Angeles Times published an article with the headline, “After 8 Oscar losses, Glenn Close is now tied as the most nominated actor without a win.” That prompted Emmy winner Sarah Paulson to tweet in Close’s defence as she said, “I wish this conversation would cease. She’s brilliant and continues to have an extraordinary and enviable career. Nighty night to this click bait convo to nowheresville.”

For the unversed, she is a three-time Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony Awards and is known for the films 'The World According to Garp', 'The Big Chill', 'The Wife' and 'Hillbilly Elegy.'