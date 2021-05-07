Sony’s ‘Cinderella’ heads to Amazon

Sony’s live-action musical adaptation of Cinderella will not be releasing in theatres and instead has headed to Amazon Prime.

The film is the latest major studio film to launch on a streamer amid the ongoing fallout from the pandemic.

Cinderella was set to dance its way on the big screen in June.

Directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers) from her screenplay. It’s a story by James Corden and will be produced by him.

‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello in the title role, alongside Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott. Corden, whose London-based banner Fulwell 73 (The Late Late Show) is producing together with Jonathan Kadin, also stars.

