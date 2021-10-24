Gal Gadot hints her kids may appear again in 'Wonder Woman 3'

Gal Gadot has revealed a little something you can look forward to in 'Wonder Woman 3'.



Gadot is all set to reprise her role as everyone's favourite female superhero in the upcoming third instalment in the DC Extended Universe franchise.



In her recent interview with ET, when asked about whether her husband, Yaron Versano and daughters could return to the next movie, after they made a cameo appearance in 'Wonder Woman 1984,'.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts to Alec Baldwin shooting accident: I'm so shook



Reacting to the same, the actor said, "Well, we might," "They can get used to it. It's a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older."



Well, Gadot is now a mom of three daughters -- Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and Daniella, almost 4 months.

From 'Squid Game' jumpsuits to Kim Kardashian: Pop culture/meme inspired Halloween costumes



Franchise director Patty Jenkins confirmed at the DC FanDome event that they are coming back with the third movie -- starring Gadot and Lynda Carter, who played the role in the 'Wonder Woman' series in the 1970s.



The first 'Wonder Woman' film was released in 2017 and the sequel 'Wonder Woman 1984' was released theatrical and on HBO Max streaming service in 2020.