'Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore' trailer: Newt Scamander is back on a new magical adventure

The first trailer of the 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' is finally out and it promises to be a magical ride just like its previous two films. The film is the third instalment in the 'Fantastic Beasts' series which is set based on JK Rowling's writings and set in the pre-Harry Potter era.



The trailer, which is over two minutes long, opens with a glimpse of the old bearded Dumbledore whom we have all seen in the Harry Potter series and then cuts to the younger Dumbledore played by Jude Law.



The trailer has Dumbledore making a case against the growing dark powers of his arch-nemesis Gellert Grindelwald. The role was earlier played by Johnny Depp but the actor was replaced earlier this year by actor Mads Mikkelsen. Depp lost the part after losing a libel case to British Tabloid which accused him of being a wife-beater.

The 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise narrates the story of wizard Newt Scamander and his adventures. The role has been essayed by Eddie Redmayne who returns in the third instalment as well. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore: Mads Mikkelsen first look as Gellert Grindelwald is here

Watch the trailer here:





The trailer also gives a glimpse of how Newt will avert a war in the wizarding world that could turn catastrophic. It will also throw light on Albus Dumbledore's life before he became the head of Hogwarts.

.

The movie also features Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams. 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' will release in theatres on April 15, 2022.