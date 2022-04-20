Ezra Miller gets arrested again for second-degree assault 

Actor Ezra Miller has landed himself in trouble again. The actor who is best known for playing the role of a superhero in 'The Flash', was arrested on Tuesday morning on suspicion of second-degree assault in Hawaii, following an incident at a private residence in Pahoa.



This is Miller's second arrest in the past month in Hawaii.



The Hawaii Island Police Department informed that Miller "became irate" after being asked to leave a private residence and reportedly threw a chair, which struck a woman on the forehead.



"During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut," the police`s statement read.

Ezra Miller's future projects with DC reportedly put on hold following his arrest



Miller has been released from jail "pending further investigation."



Earlier in March, Miller was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a karaoke bar in Hilo. Miller was last seen playing the character Credence in 'Fantastic Beasts: Secrets Of Dumbledore'.



His stand-alone film 'The Flash' is expected to release later this year but following his arrests, Warner Bros have reportedly halted Miller's appearance in any of their film-related events.