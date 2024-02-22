Emma Stone will never make a joke about her pal Taylor Swift again. Here's why

Emma Stone has taken a pledge to never joke about her friend Taylor Swift again. In a new interview, Stone was asked about reactions she got after she jokingly called Swift an 'a---hole' backstage at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards in January this year. Stone's joke about her friend did not go down well with Swifties who came down heavy on the actress. The backlash, Stone said, taught her a valuable lesson.



“I definitely won’t make a joke like that again… because I saw headlines that pulled it out of context,” Stone told Variety in the interview. She later pointed to herself, adding, “What a dope.”



Stone's joke on Taylor Swift's expense



Earlier in January, when Stone won the Golden Globe for Best Film Actress in a Comedy or Musical for Poor Things, Taylor Swift could be seen applauding and cheering enthusiastically.



“What an a--hole,” Stone joked with reporters backstage. “I've known her for almost 20 years. I was very happy she was there and she was also nominated tonight, which was wonderful. And yes, what an a--hole."



Stone won the award for playing Bella Baxter in Poor Things, while Swift was at the Golden Globes as a nominee for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film which was a contender for an award in the cinematic and box office achievement category. The award eventually went to Barbie.



Swift and Stone's friendship



Swift and Stone have been friends since 2008 when they met at the Young Hollywood Awards. They have attended several events together over the years.



