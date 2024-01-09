Emma Stone on Taylor Swift's reaction to her Golden Globes win: 'What an a****le'

Emma Stone has joked about her decade-long friendship with pop star Taylor Swift during a press interaction after winning the Best Actress (Music or Comedy) Golden Globes 2024. When Stone's name was announced, Swift who was seated next to her on the same table, was seen cheering loudly for the Poor Things star. "What an a----le, am I right?" Stone joked later when she was asked about Swift's loud cheers and support during the actress' big moment. "I’ve known her for almost 20 years, so I’m very happy she was there," she added. "She was also nominated tonight, so I’m very happy she was there – but what an a--hole." Swift's concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, was nominated for cinematic and box office achievement, but it lost to Margot Robbie's Barbie. The nomination was Swift's fifth at the Globes. Swift spent the evening hanging out with her friends – Emma Stone, Keleigh Teller, Selena Gomez and others – while her boyfriend NFL star Travis Kelce attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It’s just so important to have people that you trust and Emma and Selena (Gomez) and I, we’ve had so many things in our lives that have changed over the last couple of years, but our friendship has stayed the same," Swift told Access Hollywood in 2012. "So that’s really good."



Stone starred as Bella Baxter in Poor Things, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September. The film was later released in US theatres in December 2023.



The 35-year-old actress explained the character was nothing like she'd ever played before while accepting one of the top awards at the Golden Globes. Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer wins top honours as Barbie gets snubbed



"I think it was removing life experiences more than tapping into life experiences," Stone said in the press room about drawing inspiration from her own life.



"She was a character unlike anything I'd ever played or read or seen before," she continued. "It was about unlearning things more than tapping into things from my past, which was really beautiful and very freeing."