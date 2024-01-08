Taylor Swift's fans enraged by an op-ed that hints at the singer's queer identity 

A New York Times op-ed on Taylor Swift has drawn flak from her fans. The op-ed analyses her musical and lyrical choices through a queer lens and hints at her potential queen identity. The article has received mixed reactions. Critics have stated that the article goes too far and indulges in unnecessary speculations about her personal life. This raises questions about what's acceptable when talking about public figures. The op-ed that ‘extensively analyzed’ the gender identity of the singer angered her fan base. The author of the 5,000-word piece has stated that Taylor Swift has hinted at her gender identity throughout her musical career. The lengthy opinion piece, which was published on Thursday, features several items that the author feels are "evidences" that the singer is a member of the LGBTQIA+ group. An excerpt of the piece reads, “Those dropped hairpins began to appear in Ms. Swift’s artistry long before queer identity was undeniably marketable to mainstream America. They suggest to queer people that she is one of us.”

Reacting to the op-ed, a fan of the singer wrote on social media, “let alone a figure of immense cultural significance who has previously denied the insinuations. Such pieces are widely considered to be inappropriate."



Another one said, “I find myself hoping her machine punishes those who did this And I suspect she could do it, either overtly or subtly.”



Swift's support for the LGBTQ community



In the past, Taylor Swift has shown support for the LGBTQ community and said her performances are “safe space" for LGBTQ people. She has also been a support to her Queer fans when anti-gay measures were being taken in the US. However, she has denied being part of the community herself. In a 2019 interview, Swift said, "Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” she further added, “I didn’t realize until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of.”

The singer is at present in a relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. While the duo have not openly confirmed their relationship, they have indulged in PDA during the public outings in the recent months.