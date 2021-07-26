Emilia Clarke confirms her role in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion' miniseries

The big secret is revealed!



After keeping it a long secret, 'Game of Thrones' actor Emilia Clarke confirmed her role in Marvel's upcoming 'Secret Invasion'.



In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show', Clarke addressed her role Disney+ series. The British actor, who is known for playing the lead role of Daenerys Targaryen in the much-acclaimed series GOT.

Also read: This is what Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski feels about her kissing The Rock in film



"I'm already scared," Clarke said. "The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team and I am convinced that there is a man outside my house. There's been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he's undercover."



Clarke didn't reveal what role she's playing or the show’s plot, but she joins the previously cast Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull named Talos, and 'One Night in Miami' star Kingsley Ben-Adir as a villain. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman was also in talks for a role.

In pics: Alia Bhatt to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities and their social media goof-ups



Further, Fallon pointed out how Clarke is good at keeping secrets, by talking about her involvement in the highly secretive 'Game of Thrones'. "That's what I thought, but they schooled me," she replied. "And so, I don't know what to do."



As per the reports, the story involves a subversive, long-term invasion of Earth by the Skrulls, a group of alien shapeshifters who have secretly replaced many superheroes in the Marvel Universe with impostors over a period of years, prior to the overt invasion.