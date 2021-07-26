This is what Emily Blunt's husband John Krasinski feels about her kissing The Rock in film

Emily Blunt recently revealed how husband John Krasinski feels about his partner’s onscreen romance with co-actors and kissing scenes. As Emily gears up for the release of her film ‘Jungle Cruise’ with Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, there is news of some scintillating scenes between the two actors.

When asked of their on screen chemistry and John’s reaction to these scenes, Emily Blunt said, "Honestly, John is so used to me having to make out with other men."

She added, "He’s immune to it at this point. That was part of the deal when we got married!"

Talking about her equation with Dwayne Johnson and how they laughed throughout the filming of their onscreen kiss, Emily Blunt said, "We laughed through that too. It was so funny. Dwayne was ruining takes just to try and make me laugh with his terrible jokes. But that is what you want from the skipper, you want bad jokes."

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married since 2010 and are parents to two daughters, Hazel, seven, and Violet, five.