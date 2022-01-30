Elizabeth Mitchell to reprise her role in new 'Santa Clause' series

Elizabeth Mitchell is all set to reprise her role as Carol/Mrs. Claus in the upcoming 'The Santa Clause' Disney+ limited series. Mitchell first played the role in 'The Santa Clause 2' and reprised the role in 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.'



The series will also star Tim Allen once again as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin.

The new series will see Scott, who is ready to celebrate his 65th birthday and realizes that he can’t be Santa forever.



"He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," per the show's synopsis.



Other returning Santa Clause cast members remain under wraps.

Along with reprising his role as Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, Allen will executive produce alongside showrunner Jack Burditt. Richard Baker and Rick Messina are also on board as executive producers.



In addition to her role in `The Santa Clause` films, Mitchell is known for playing Juliet in the hit ABC drama `Lost`. Mitchell will next be seen in First Kill, which premieres later in the year.



The Disney Branded Television series will be produced by 20th Television. Production on the series will begin in March.